LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A Highlands County deputy died Monday morning after being shot in the head late Sunday night, the sheriff's office said..

Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., 40, went to a home on Baltimore Way to a call about a man who had allegedly shot a cat. Gentry went to talk to the alleged shooter, Joseph Edward Ables, who shot the deputy at his front door, the sheriff's office said.

Gentry was a field training officer and had a trainee with him at the time of the shooting.

Ables had been facing several charges. Those charges are expected to be upgraded.

Attempted first-degree murder without premeditation

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Resisting officer with violence

Tampering with evidence

Violation of probation.

Gentry was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital Sunday, where he died. The nine-year veteran of the force had recently rejoined the Highlands County Sheriff's Office in Feb. 2017, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page showing his swearing-in ceremony.

Gentry left in 2013 to start his own business, according to Scott Dressel, the sheriff's public information officer. He originally joined Highlands County as a deputy in 2005.

Gentry's brother is also a deputy with the county, according to the sheriff.

Ables is a convicted felon with a history of violence against officers, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to Highlands County Jail.

Joseph Edward Ables

Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on Twitter about the shooting:

"I have spoken with (Sheriff) Blackman on the deputy shot tonight and offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil and we won’t stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO and all the brave LEOs who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe.”

I have spoken with @HighCoSheriff Blackman on the deputy shot tonight & offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil & we won't stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO & all the brave LEOs who go above & beyond every day to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 7, 2018

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was among other Tampa Bay law enforcement leaders to offer their condolences:

"Tragic times like this, and of that in Gilchrist County, are heartrending reminders of the dangers that law enforcement face every moment they decide to uphold the values of their service to protect citizens," he said in a statement. "These reminders are a horrific display of malicious intent from those who hold life meaningless and are a coward above all. Sadly, we will again lay another brother to rest, after a senseless act from a true coward. Sleep peacefully hero, we will take watch from here. "

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or call 863-402-7250.

