It's been one week since the shooting after the Raines High School football game against Lee that killed one young man, and injured two others.

Duval County schools is changing the schedule for high-risk games, moving the games with large crowds to Saturday morning, or earlier on Thursday evenings.

Fans at the Ed White game versus Baker County on Friday night said they are not looking forward to the game against Raines on Thursday night, scheduled for 5:30 pm.

"I still don't know if Thursday night is safe," said Antoinette Jones, whose son plays football at Ed White. "Raines and White is a rivalry game, so I feel they should change our game to Saturday morning as well."

"It's difficult because I know the players themselves, because I'm on JV, and they want to play under the Friday night lights," said Luke Descoteaux, a sophomore at White High. "They can't play that anymore because somebody ruined it for them."

Charmaine Gawans' son plays football at White as well. She said she and her family were at the Landing during last Sunday's mass shooting. "All of a sudden you hear gunshots, so we ran down the back of Hooters."

Gawans said they do not want to take anymore chances. She said she tells her son before each game, "If they start fighting with the other team, don't get into that... because he's my only son and I'm not going to lose him.".

The only solution for Gawans is prayer. "I pray for my kids but I also pray for the opposite teams kids because at the end of the day these are still our children."

Some students told me their parents are not allowing them to go to the White High game against Raines.

Schools Police Chief Michael Edwards said at a press conference Monday they would beef up security and send more officers to games they believe will have possible gang activity. Wanding for weapons and no re-entry after exiting is still in place at all football games. More than one officer will always be present throughout the season.

