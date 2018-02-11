Aaron Stark felt alone as a teenager.

A self-described obese social outcast, he moved often, and as a perpetual “new kid," the bullying at his Colorado high school left him feeling hopeless and worthless.

“And when someone feels like they're worthless they can do anything,” he said. “If you have nothing to live for and nothing to lose you can do anything. And that is terrifying.”

That loneliness and darkness led Stark to concoct a plan to turn his anger on his classmates.

“I was planning the most terrible thing in the world. I had a plan to get a gun,” he said.

“I had a plan go to in through the big glass doors of the school in the food court area and shoot as many people as I could right away.”

Before he could find gun, a friend’s kindness stopped him from carrying out his plan.

But someone else could have stopped it too.

“If there would’ve been a counselor [available] in any one of the myriad of schools I went to, it would’ve been different,” Stark said. “If I would’ve had someone who would’ve listened to me, I would’ve ran in there and told them everything. I never felt like I could be heard.”

Stark is now a 39-year-old father of four. A lot has changed since he was in school 25 years ago, but the lack of school counseling he experienced is still prevalent.

A nationwide TEGNA investigation found one in four U.S. schools don’t have any counselors at all and early one in five school districts don’t have districtwide, according to an analysis of the most recent U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights Data Collection from the 2015-2016 school year.

Eighty two schools in Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties reported no employed school counselor. Most were academies, charter and alternatives schools with enrollment of less than 1,000.

Experts and Stark believe fixing that problem will help deter future violence, but too often after a school shooting, mental health takes a backseat to “target hardening.” Schools rush to install metal detectors, security cameras and fortify classroom doors. Veteran counselors believe that approach may help defend against a shooting, but it does not assess the threat early on.

“We really need to be putting our emphasis on what happened to that student to get them to that point,” said Sharon Bey, a 33-year school counselor in Texas.

One explanation for the counseling crisis in America is many schools simply are not required to hire them. Only 31 states and the District of Columbia mandate school counselors, according to the American School Counselor Association. In 19 states, it’s not the law.

In Florida, The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act allotted $69 million to "establish or expand school-based mental healthcare." The law, however, does not say how many counselors a schools is required to have based on enrollment.

Assessing threats and identifying risk

Retired counselor Diana Villarreal said students often would express their troubles through artwork. She would quickly intervene to assess the threat level and potential danger to others.

“Teachers would bring drawings that were alarming to them, and it could be a drawing of the student strangling someone or the student just drawing guns and guns, or the student with a match in his hand and the house burning down,” Villarreal said.

Sometimes, the reasons for the drawings were innocent and after a call to parents, the drawings would stop. But Villarreal recalled some especially alarming drawings from a troubled sophomore.

“His drawings were of guns and shooting people, guns in the house. And when we talked about it he readily admitted that yes, that’s all he thought about, and he could hear people telling him he needed to shoot someone,” she said. “And that time I knew he was being as honest as honest could be.”

His parents had no idea what was going on with him, Villarreal learned during a meeting with them. If she hadn’t intervened, she said she thinks may have followed “what his voices told him.”

Villarreal said it’s frightening to think of a similar scenario at a school without a counselor.

“It can escalate, and we will not see it at all,” she said.

85 percent of schools don’t have enough counselors

Even when schools do have a counselor on campus, the majority are overwhelmed, according to a TEGNA analysis of national data.

The American School Counselor Association recommends no more than 250 students to one counselor, but nearly 85 percent didn’t meet that standard in the 2015-16 school year.

Villarreal said she could be assigned up to 500 students in any given year.

“I couldn’t see students – students in need, and if there was a student who came in, I would say, ‘Well, can you fill out this slip and I will get to you tomorrow,” she said.

School Counselors on the First Coast

First Coast News requested the latest mental health counselor employment numbers from Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns school districts.

Clay and St. Johns currently have around 123 mental health workers on staff--approximately one counselor for every 330 students.

Nassau employs 28 counselors--one for every 476 students.

Duval County Public Schools comes closest to the ASCA's recommendation. After hiring 36 new therapists this month, Duval County students have access to one counselor for every 255 students.

‘Not allowed to do the job that they are trained to do’

But the lack of counselors nationwide is just part of the problem. Villarreal said they often battled with not being allowed to do her job.

Villarreal said she once saw a counselor assigned to answer phones at the front office. The other duties were often so overwhelming that Villarreal estimated she sometimes only had one to two and a half hours a day to see students.

That lack of time can turn off those students in need, like would-be school shooter Stark. He moved from school to school and when he did encounter a counselor, he remembered they often seemed too busy for him.

“No social worker or counselor I ever spoke to growing up in school I ever felt like actually looked at me like a person,” Stark said. “They just looked at me like I was taking up time in their day and they needed to get me out of their room.”

And that can breed disaster, Stark said.

“Every day that we don’t offer these kids someone to talk to is another day that they are wallowing in their own pain and reaching that edge of violence,” Stark said. “And if we really want to stop this we need to start by listening to the kids who are actually in pain.”

