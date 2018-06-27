Join First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida Stuff the Bus!

It’s a school supply drive to help ensure students and teachers start the school year with the supplies they need.

Now (July 2) until August 3, businesses can sign up to collect supplies, then bring the collected supplies to the Markets at Town Center near Chipotle and Mattress Firm to help stuff the buses. Sign up here.

Donations benefit the United Ways Full Service Schools program. It supports 87 schools in Duval County. Click here if you'd like to donate.

Suggested donation list:

3 x 5 index cards

Flash drives

Pencil pouches

3 Ring Binders ½ and 1”

Glue sticks/bottles

Pencils

Calculators

Graph paper

Pens (red, black and blue)

Clear or mesh backpacks

Hand sanitizer

Plastic zip bags

Compasses

Headphones

Pocket folders

Composition books

Highlighters

Rulers

Crayons

Loose leaf notebook paper

Scissors

Dividers

Lunch Boxes

Spiral notebooks

Erasers

Markers

Tissues

