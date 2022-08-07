Women’s Center near Kernan offering walk-in mammograms twice a month

Screening mammograms are considered preventative and typically are covered by most insurance.

If you're too busy to schedule your annual mammogram, a new Women’s Center is making it more convenient by offering walk-in exams twice a month.

HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center located in Kernan Village will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month starting July 30.

The next Saturday hours will be offered Aug. 13 and 27.

Screening mammograms are considered preventative and typically are covered by most insurance. If you don't have insurance, the cost of self-pay is $110.79.

HCA Florida Women’s Health Center is located at 11876 Atlantic Boulevard.

If you prefer to schedule your Mammogram for this Saturday or any other day, you can call 904-702-6370.

FAQ's from HCA Florida Women’s Health Center

Q: What age do you have to be to receive a mammogram?

Annually starting at age 40, unless there is a strong family history - there may be a need to start screening sooner.

Q: If there is a long wait, do customers have to stay there, or do they leave a phone number and come back when it's time for their appointment?

We will work to ensure there is a minimal wait as the process is very efficient, or you can select a specific time when you want to have your screening.

Q: Do people need to make an appointment ahead of time?