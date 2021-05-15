Winn-Dixie to allow fully vaccinated customers to shop without masks

Southeastern Grocers, which includes Winn-Dixie, Harvey's and Fresco y Más, will still require unvaccinated customers to wear masks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Customers may now shop at Winn-Dixie, Harvey's Supermarket and Fresco y Más without a mask if they are fully vaccinated. The new policy goes into effect Saturday.

Southeastern Grocers joins a growing list of companies removing its mask mandate for vaccinated customers and employees, including Walmart, Publix and many other stores.

The company said people who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue to wear a mask at their stores. They will also abide by local mask mandates if there is one.

Southeastern Grovers released the following statement concerning the new policy:

At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, all Southeastern Grocers stores will allow fully vaccinated customers and associates to shop and work in our stores without masks (subject to local government restrictions). However, in keeping with CDC guidelines, we will continue to require those not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while in our stores.