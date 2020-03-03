JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Florida and two confirmed in Georgia, school districts across the First Coast are taking precautions to protect students from being infected.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what local school districts are doing to protect students. 

Florida

  • St. Johns County
  • Duval County 
  • Clay County
  • Nassau County
  • Putnam County
    • The Putnam County School District is asking our community to follow the CDC prevention guidelines that include:
      • Everyone should always practice good personal health habits to help prevent flu.
      • Stay home when you are sick. Remain home for at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever or signs of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
      • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
      • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
      • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Columbia County
  • Bradford County 

Georgia

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

