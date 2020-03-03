JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Florida and two confirmed in Georgia, school districts across the First Coast are taking precautions to protect students from being infected.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what local school districts are doing to protect students.
Florida
- St. Johns County
- Duval County
- Clay County
- Nassau County
- Putnam County
- The Putnam County School District is asking our community to follow the CDC prevention guidelines that include:
- Everyone should always practice good personal health habits to help prevent flu.
- Stay home when you are sick. Remain home for at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever or signs of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- The Putnam County School District is asking our community to follow the CDC prevention guidelines that include:
- Columbia County
- Bradford County
Georgia
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tracking the Coronavirus
RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
RELATED: 9 deaths, 27 cases of coronavirus in Washington state
RELATED: North Carolina identifies first presumptive case of coronavirus