By Maggie Fox, NBC News

Startling headlines about a weed killer in children’s cereal and snack bars are swamping social media and scaring parents this week.

An advocacy organization, the Environmental Working Group, said on Wednesday that it had found traces of the pesticide glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, in certain popular breakfast cereals.

The group is not neutral on the issue. It actively campaigns against glyphosate, and this particular piece of research was not published in a peer-reviewed journal, which would have allowed other experts in the field to ask questions before the research was made public.

The amounts found are far below the allowable limits, and anyway, most experts in the field say there’s very little evidence that glyphosate causes cancer or any other health problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said for years that there’s not much evidence that the pesticide can cause cancer in people.

“The draft human health risk assessment concludes that glyphosate is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans. The agency’s assessment found no other meaningful risks to human health when the product is used according to the pesticide label,” the EPA says.

Click here to read the full NBC News report

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved