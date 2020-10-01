Walmart is helping those along the First Coast keep their New Year's resolution of being healthy by hosting a FREE wellness event Saturday.

The event will be held at all Jacksonville-area Walmarts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be low-cost flu shots and immunizations, free health screenings, giveaways and wellness demos.

There will also be opportunities for customers to talk with local pharmacists and other health and wellness professionals.

"Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Jacksonville to help customers save money and live better in 2020."

