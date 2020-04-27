JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As many people around the First Coast and the state are turning to food banks due to economic hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding Northeast Florida and First Coast News need your help getting food on their tables.

Feeding Northeast Florida will be holding an all-day virtual food drive from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 5. But you don't have to wait until then to help give.

We'll take whatever you can spare. Here's are some examples of how your donations will help.

$40 helps provide 5 Produce Boxes

$100 helps provide 4 Family Meal Boxes

$350 helps provide one day of meal delivery and food transportation

Feeding Northeast Florida operates 250 pantries in 8 counties.