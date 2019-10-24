A brand-new technology is attracting vision patients to the First Coast as it is revolutionizing cataract surgeries. The very first surgery performed here was a gift to a deserving veteran.

At 83 years old, Military veteran Cecil Dugger's vision has been deteriorating. Dugger decided to go to the Gulani Vision Institute for cataract surgery, but Dr. Arun Gulani had a different idea for his procedure.

"When it got FDA approved and we were among the first in the country to do this, I thought he would be so deserving,” Gulani said. “And you can see why today."

Gulani wouldn't only remove Dugger's cataracts, but implant the new FDA approved trifocal lens, restoring his vision to 20/20 at no cost.

"I'm back now to where I was when I was wearing this jacket 60 years ago," Dugger said as he sports his youthful military jacket.

"To me, him wearing that uniform, 60 years later, with the pride in how dapper he looks, you tell me,” Gulani said. “It's more than vision technology today can do."

Dugger celebrated his youthful vision with a solo road trip.

"500 mile trip,” Dugger said proudly. “Drove myself up and back and everything is fine. I see wonderfully well."

Dr. Gulani prides his practice on comfort. This facility is not meant to feel like a hospital, but a suite. Accent lights and music create a certain ambiance during surgeries. In Dugger's case, the suite was lit in green lights to celebrate his service in the military.

"I call it raising surgery to an experience,” Gulani said. “Everybody is going to have a cataract, why not make it an experience you can cherish—with vision you can enjoy for the rest of your life."

Gulani hopes this soothing concept will catch on around the country to give patients this more enjoyable experience, just like Dugger’s.