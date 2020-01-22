As questions loom about the deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organization convened for an emergency meeting in Switzerland Wednesday to determine how best to manage the continued outbreak.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has now stopped all outbound flights and trains in an effort to contain the virus. It has infected almost 450 people and killed almost 20 in China.

Three major U.S. airports are now checking passengers for the deadly virus, which has many asking if the virus is now in the United States.

The answer is yes. The first confirmed case of the coronavirus was found this week in Washington State.

A man traveling to Seattle from Wuhan, China is currently being treated in a Seattle hospital. Doctors say his condition is satisfactory, but that he will remain in isolation for the next few days. Doctors are also monitoring healthcare professionals handling the case.

But what exactly is coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are different types of coronavirus, but the one being looked at now is a new strain. The virus itself is actually a large group of viruses that can cause illness as minor as a cold or as severe as an upper respiratory illness.

The first cases are linked to a Wuhan seafood market but other cases aren’t, which has people wondering where and how the coronavirus is transmitted.

Originally only thought to be spread from animals to humans, it’s now known that it can be spread from human-to-human contact. Just like a cold, it spreads through coughing and sneezing, contact with an infected person and touching an infected surface and then touching the nose, eyes, or mouth. In rare cases, it can also be contracted through fecal contamination.

So far cases have been found in China, the U.S., Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Experts are trying to pinpoint what and where the first point of contact with the new strain of coronavirus began. Finding that will help stamp out the threat of the virus spreading.