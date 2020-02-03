JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coronavirus is putting Floridians on alert. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for COVID-19 Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the City of Jacksonville says less than 10 people in Jacksonville are being monitored for the disease.

There are still many questions about the virus.

Governor DeSantis says that the public risk is still low as they are monitoring 184 potential cases of coronavirus in the state. But he and other health officials emphasize that what you do to prevent the spread of other respiratory diseases is important.

As the number of coronavirus cases grows, so do questions about it. First Coast News went to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to get answers for the most popular ones. Many questions include how to protect yourself from the virus.

We can verify that the simplest way to do that is to avoid being exposed to it by avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Will wearing a mask prevent you from getting the virus? That is false.

The CDC says facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of coronavirus to prevent the spread of disease.

Other questions include: “Am I at risk for COVID-19 from a package or product shipped from China?"

The CDC says there is poor survivability of coronavirus on surfaces.

They say there is likely a low risk of spread from a product or package shipped overseas.

The other FAQs include: “Should I be tested for coronavirus? How is a person tested?"

If you have the main symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or you’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus, the CDC says you should call your doctor, who will work with the Florida Department of Health to determine if you need to be tested.

For more questions, you can visit the CDC’s website.