JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday and not only can you dispose of old prescription medicine, but you can also get rid of your electronic cigarettes.

For the first time, the DEA says it will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of the designated collection sites.

However, the agency will not be accepting any devices with lithium-ion batteries.

The DEA says they must be removed before the devices are dropped off.

According to the DEA, more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication have been collected since the program began in 2010.

Click here to find a collection site near you.