Vaccines for 6-month-old kids? Parents on the First Coast react

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Infants, toddlers and preschoolers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but it's bringing mixed reactions from parents. Some are excited about the potential protection, while others are still hesitant.

Mother of two, Sarah Locke, says she has been waiting for vaccines to open for kids since she got vaccinated.

"Currently, they are both in full-time daycare and so it’s really tough to feel like they are, you know, think that they’re super protected when they’re around kids all the time," Locke said.

She agrees with the CDC's advisory panel, which says the shots offer young children protection from COVID-19 hospitalization, death, and possible long-term complications.

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — are available for children as young as 6 months. The Pfizer dose is one-tenth of the adult dose and three shots are needed. Moderna is two shots, each a quarter of the adult dose.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 got the shot when vaccination opened up to them last November and experts are wondering just how many children will get the vaccine.

As mom, Locke understands the hesitation for some and says she plans to ask her pediatrician about the covid-19 vaccine for her 4-year-old son at his next check-up.

“It’s really nice to be able to think that they are hopefully as protected as we are," Locke said.