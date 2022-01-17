Vaccinated Jacksonville City Councilman Kevin Carrico catches COVID-19 second time in a year

He said he hopes to be back "in full swing by the end of the week."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even a full round of vaccinations plus a booster shot on top of natural immunity couldn't keep Jacksonville City Council member Kevin Carrico from getting the COVID-19 virus infection for the second time in a year.

Carrico said Monday he is recovering at home after testing positive. He has not had to get hospital treatment the way he did after his first infection from COVID-19 in February 2021.

He said he hopes to be back "in full swing by the end of the week."

"So far the symptoms are mild, resembling a cold, so my ask is that you pray that they remain that way," Carrico said.

Mayor Lenny Curry also caught a breakthrough infection this month despite being vaccinated. He recovered at home and returned to work.

COVID-19 vaccinations do not prevent infections but they do reduce the risk that the virus will turn into a life-threatening illness. Carrico said he thinks his symptoms have been mild this time because he got fully vaccinated last year and also obtained a booster shot for holiday travel.

Those who get the infection also have some natural immunity against reinfection, though it is not a lifetime immunity.

Carrico said his wife and his daughters have not caught the virus.