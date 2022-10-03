UF Health Jacksonville offers new treatment for atrial fibrillation that involves less operating time, shorter recovery

Doctors freeze cells to block abnormal electrical signals to help restore the heart's normal rhythm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Theodore Rogers was in school studying cardiology when he realized something wasn't right with his own heart.

"I just felt like my heart was racing," he said. "I just didn't feel like I could continue in that state."

In 2018, the then 48-year-old was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots and strokes. Rogers had previously been diagnosed with heart failure and had a stroke.

"I had a lot going on and I just wanted something to help so that I could finish school and recapture my life," he said.

His cardiologist recommended a new type of ablation treatment called cryoablation. Dr. John Catanzaro, Associate Medical Director and Program Director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at UF Health Jacksonville, performed the procedure.

Catanzaro explained the procedure involves freezing cells to block abnormal electrical signals to help restore the heart's normal rhythm. He said they insert a balloon where the opening of a vein is and freeze around the cuff of the vein.

Once they do that, he said, they can make the tissue in that area inactive.

Catanzaro said the previous ablation treatment used radio frequency energy to burn cells.

"There's a one shot freeze where the circumference of the balloon freezes all at once and we're able to provide the treatment in one shot as opposed to going point by point by point," he said.

"What it essentially does is it allows for a faster, essentially, more effective therapy in one shot in a quicker amount of time," Catanzaro continued.

Ablation therapy overall, Catanzaro said, has been around for about 20 years. He said as they make advances, it's becoming more effective and safer for patients.

“Like any other new technology, we like to be cautiously optimistic and appreciate it, but at the same time, the more we use it, the more we understand, we can then translate that to excellent patient care, which is ultimately our goal," Catanzaro said specifically about cryoablation.

Rogers said the procedure helped him get his life back.

"I graduated with my credentials, trying to get into the field of echocardiography. It's what my degree is in, but it wouldn't have been possible without Dr. Catanzaro's procedure," he said.