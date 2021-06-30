Type 2 diabetes appears to have doubled among children during the pandemic, studies show

Dr. Larry Fox, pediatric endocrinologist with Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Nemours says they’ve seen an increase in Type 2 diabetes in children at their hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Studies are showing that Type 2 diabetes appears to have doubled among children during the pandemic, and a Jacksonville doctor is seeing similar data.

“How is it that the pandemic caused that, and I don’t think the virus directly caused it. I think it’s more the environment that contributed," said Dr. Larry Fox, pediatric endocrinologist with Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Nemours.

Fox said they’ve seen an increase in Type 2 cases in children at their hospital. In 2019 there were 15% of new onset cases, and in 2020 it went up 25%.

“The potential reason why, I mean is multifactorial, I’m sure they were staying at home during the pandemic," Fox said.

Fox said kids had a lack of exercise, and access to food may have been altered while working remotely.

“Type 2 diabetes is usually associated with obesity, and it's associated with what we call insulin resistance, where the insulin your body makes doesn’t work as well," Fox said.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at UF Health Jacksonville, said there are a few signs you can tell if your kid may be Type 2 diabetic.

“They may be making more urine, they may be thirstier, they may be losing weight," Mobeen said.

Mobeen offered some tips on ways to prevent children from getting Type 2 diabetes: