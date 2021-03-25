Man Alive: Tips to lace up your shoes to fight heart disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heart disease remains the the top killer of men in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
However, there are many things men can do to help fight against heart problems. One of those things is running.
While virtually anyone can acknowledge the importance of running, getting started can be tough.
Here are some tips that can help you to lace up those shoes and get your legs moving:
- Start with short sessions, about 15 to 20 minutes a day for three days a week.
- Don't focus on distance. Work on getting your heart rate up to a pace you can keep.
- Roads can be tough on the joints so it may be easier to start on a treadmill or elliptical
- Don't run after having a big meal
- Figure out what time of a day works best for you to run. You may be stiff in the morning, but if you run at night, you could have trouble sleeping.