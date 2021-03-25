Man Alive: Tips to lace up your shoes to fight heart disease

One of the easiest ways to fight heart disease is running. Yet, getting started into the routine of running may be the hardest part.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heart disease remains the the top killer of men in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

However, there are many things men can do to help fight against heart problems. One of those things is running.

While virtually anyone can acknowledge the importance of running, getting started can be tough.

Here are some tips that can help you to lace up those shoes and get your legs moving: