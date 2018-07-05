JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We’re focusing on taking proper care of our skin health this week. Skin is your body’s largest organ serving as a protective barrier. Many of us have a daily routine when it comes to skincare and you may not realize you're doing things all wrong. We put three brave local women to the test with the help of dermatologist Angela Armstrong and found that their routines needed slight adjustments. Here are Armstrong's tips:

Witch hazel can dry out your skin. "I don't like witch hazel. Even if you have oily skin it tends to dry it out more than it needs to be and it can be an irritant." Skin-cleansing brushes help tighten pores and it allows you to use less product. Pat on eye cream. “When you put an eye cream on you actually want to pat from the inside of your eye out,” Armstrong said. “You don't want to rub like she was doing. When you do that you tend to cause that thinner skin to become darker. You want to pat it on. The skin is very delicate and you want to treat it that way." Use a gentle cleanser. "If you have acne-prone skin, a scrub will make your acne worse so you really want a gentle cleanser." Always use moisturizer. “If she just washed her face -- especially with an exfoliating cleanser -- it's going to dry it out. So without a moisturizer, when she goes to bed her face is on her pillow and she's going to be sleeping and she's just going to set herself up for fine lines and wrinkles. So she really needs to put a moisturizer on."

Armstrong also stressed the importance of moisturizing your neck and apply your moisturizer in a downward motion toward your chest.

If you have any skin care questions, Dr. Armstrong will them for you live on Friday, May 11 on our Facebook page starting at 6:15 a.m.

© 2018 WTLV