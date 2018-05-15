JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Megan Prangley, 20 sits on the president's list on an honors scholarship at Georgia Southern University.

She's the president of her sorority and has traveled the world on mission trips.

Megan has a bright future ahead but during her last two years of high school she held on to a dark secret that nearly claimed her life. Megan battled orthorexia which is an obsession with eating healthy foods tapping into OCD behavior. Her mother says she began to count each piece of food she ate.

"It was 51 pretzels, it was 13 carrots she measured even her lettuce down to her eggs and protein," said Julie Prangley, Megan's mom. "I went from buying her size five clothes, to size three to size zero, to size double zero and her telling me that those clothes were too big."

At her lowest, Megan weighed 108 pounds and stood at 5'7".

She ate about 1,000 calories a day. Nutritionists said that for her lifestyle, she should have been consuming four times that amount.

"I felt incredibly guilty mainly because I didn't know and I didn't see the signs,” said Julie Prangley. “When you live with someone every day -- this was a course of a little over a year I realized that she had lost 60 pounds. I saw her every day and it's now when I look back at pictures I'm like, 'Oh my God look how she really looked sick.'"

"I felt very empty,” said Megan. “I felt like I was alone. I felt like even after my mom did know I felt like she doesn't understand it. No one understands it. I think for a long time I didn't really know how much of an issue it was turning into," Megan said as she wiped a tear from her face. "But when I look back at pictures -- even now I just don't. It's difficult, but [I felt] just very lost and it was also I was seeking out this means of control in something that wasn't helpful. It was destructing me."

Prangley recalls getting a text message from her daughter that brought her to tears, "It said 'you have no idea what it feels like to be dying on the inside.'"

Eating disorder dietitian, Marilyn Dahl warns all parents to keep an eye out for seemingly innocent red flags, "They'll withdrawal and they won't go out with their friends. They won't go out to eat, they'll only eat their food. She was preparing her own meals separate from the family."

To anyone now suffering alone, Megan advises them to reach out.

Saying that frightening text message she sent her mother likely, saved her life, "I think back to what would have happened if I didn't tell someone and it really does scare me. The biggest thing I've learned is it's a process and you've got to give yourself time and a lot of grace. No one is perfect and it is a lot of trial and error and a lot of learning and it's definitely hard but just to keep going forth with it."

If you or your loved one has an eating disorder and you need help call the National Eating Disorder Association helpline at 800-931-2237.

© 2018 WTLV