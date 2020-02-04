FORT WORTH, Texas — In Fort Worth, Texas, 13-year-old Joey Belles finished his last chemo treatment Wednesday.

Belles celebrated by racing through with a metal pole in his hand as he victoriously completed his 629th lap around the nurses' station. The nurses at the hospital say that's the equivalent of a 26.2-mile marathon.

Joey has been doing laps throughout his treatment.

When he first started, he could only walk but, as the video shows, he now runs around the nurses' station.

