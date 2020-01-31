JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As pet owners, anything that makes our dogs feel better always sounds like a good idea. But only if it's safe and really works.

We've been seeing CBD everywhere, but is it safe for our pups? I checked in out with veterinarians and experts at well-known vet schools and learned a lot.

It's fun to call CBD, or hemp oil, "Doggy Pot" but don't worry, it can't actually get your dog high. CBD must contain less than .3% THC, which is the stuff that makes you high.

So how does it work and what are it's benefits for dogs? Let's start with Tebow. No, not THAT Tebow, I'm talking about a loveable bulldog named Tebow.

His mom, Renee Crabtree, adores him. "I would sell my soul for him," she says.

But at age 10, Tebow got such bad arthritis that Crabtree says he couldn't even walk around the block anymore. It broke Renee's heart seeing him struggle.

She says he was putting on too much weight just lying around and had a sinking feeling that he would die soon.

Crabtree says he got prescribed every medicine possible but nothing worked over the long run. So what about "Doggy Pot?"

At first, Crabtree says she was skittish about CBD, until she bought some from Dr. Kevin Russell, who has been a veterinarian for 20 years.

And I saw it for myself. Tebow walks around the block. He can even trot up and down the stairs now. And at the pool, he can bend over and lap up the water.

"He couldn't do that before," Crabtree says.

Crabtree says she was thrilled about the effectiveness of the CBD, saying that that was the only change she made to Tebow's diet.

She cautions, however, for those looking to try CBD to do some research prior to testing it out.

Dogs and CBD: 5 things I've learned

1) There's not much research on CBD and canines. According to several vets I talked with, so far only two credible studies have come out. One from the well-respected vet school at Cornell found CBD helped dogs with osteo-arthritis. The other study from Colorado State found, among 16 dogs studied, 89 percent had fewer seizures on CBD.

2) It's not regulated by the FDA. Dr. Russell and two other local vets, Dr. James Mosley and Dr. Jenna Hauck, both worry about the quality of all the CBD out there. They tell me just grabbing something cheap off the internet is a bad idea. It could have pesticides or heavy metal contaminants. They have CBD products at their offices they trust.

3) It doesn't work for every dog. Dr. Russell tried it on his dog, Chester. At age 14, he limps with arthritis. He says he saw "zero improvement." But he says, "I have patients who swear by it."

4) Vets tell me if you have good quality CBD it's safe to try on the short term. But if you want to try it for months for a chronic condition, make sure you get a vet to run blood tests. One study showed CBD can elevate liver enzymes, and, in extreme cases, that could cause liver failure.

5) Dogs I've seen take CBD hate the taste. I fell in love with Tebow, such a good-natured guy. But he was fussy about the CBD oil. However, watch out. Some CBD products contain the sweetner xylitol, and that is dangerous for dogs.

