Those who are skipping out on carbs this winter may actually be less susceptible to the influenza virus.

According to a study by Yale University, published Nov. 15 in the journal Science Immunology, mice that were fed a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet were better able to combat the virus than mice fed food high in carbohydrates.

According to researchers, our immune responses to infections are influenced by several extrinsic factors, including weather, social interactions, and diet.

Researchers say the ketogenic diet promotes the expansion of cells in the lungs leading to better overall function.

According to healthline.com, The flu has resulted in 9.3 million to 49 million illnesses each year in the United States since 2010.

Click here for more on this study.