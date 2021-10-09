St. Johns County Schools sees 20% increase in students needing mental health resources

BRAVE, the Care Connect+ youth mental health program, also expanded into three new school districts: Clay, Nassau and Putnam County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When the pandemic first began, Terrance Blackburn, a single father of three says he quickly found himself at the end of his rope.

“I needed help, I couldn't do it by myself, Blackburn explained. "And I just started calling all over the place trying to get some type of help. We were running out of food, rent was getting backed up.“

He says that’s when he found Care Connect+. It not only helped him with those immediate needs but it's been providing behavioral health services for him and all his children.

“It was unbelievable for me, because I never had to ask for help. But when I did have to ask for help, they had the door wide open," Blackburn said. "They're very beautiful people there from the top to the bottom.“

Its youth mental health program, BRAVE (Be Resilient and Voice Emotions), just expanded into three new districts – Clay, Nassau and Putnam County this school year.

BRAVE has partnered with 39 St. Johns County Schools since 2018. This year, the district saw a 20% increase in the number students needing behavioral health services.

“COVID is certainly exacerbated some of the need, but what's most surprising to us, it's the same issues, or maybe the needs that arise," Care Connect+ Executive Director John Eaton said. "And so, whether it's depression, anxiety, relationships – those are the common reasons why students are identified and how we support them.“

Eaton says they have a network of 11 providers serving all four counties, whether it's virtual or in-person services.

“We build a relationship with the family, and really start to learn about the individual needs that each student has. And then we make that connection to a provider," Eaton explained. "And what sets us apart is we actually follow the family for up to eight visits, so we can support them along the way and make sure that they have all those care gaps closed."

Blackburn encourages other First Coast parents to not be afraid to reach out for help.

“Everybody needs somebody to lean on. You can't do it all by yourself, especially in the way that times are today," he said.

If you need Care Connect+ services call 904-819-3070 or visit the organization's website. Referrals for the BRAVE program don't just come through the school districts, the organization also accepts referrals from families.

There are also several opportunities available to support its programs, such as BRAVE, through volunteering.