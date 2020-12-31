St. Johns County Health Department sees long lines during vaccine distribution

People waited in line for hours Thursday at the St. Johns County Health Department.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A line full of cars stretched all the way to the highway at the St. Johns County Health Department Thursday as many waited to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got a full tank of gas, radio, and water I’m okay," said Gwen Bertles

People in the line say the average wait time was about three hours.

“It’s a nice day, what can you lose maybe we’ll get vaccinated today so here we are,” said Tony Serio.

There were some people with an appointment and some without. One employee from St. Johns County Health Department says the people in line had an appointment.

“It’s a free for all you got guys all the way back there and what are you going to do get out of line? no way,” said a man waiting in line with his wife.

“There really is no one talking to you or telling you what’s going on and it’s kind of a free for all," said Serio.

A free for all, causing confusion and frustration to Sharon Ferree a heart patient who made an appointment Wednesday.

“We don’t have four hours to sit in the car and that’s what we're talking about doing that and these cars go back miles, said Ferree.

Feree says she made an appointment for 1 p.m. Thursday. When she arrived, the instructions were for her to wait in the car until it was her turn.

“I tried calling the number they gave me, it was just a standard you’re calling blah blah blah about this so I hung up so here I am waiting," said Ferree.