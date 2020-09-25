Sleep-related infant deaths drop in Duval County

The Sleep Baby Safely campaign was launched in January, which teaches safe practices at nine Duval County birthing hospitals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A county-wide education program is believed to be the reason why sleep-related infant deaths are declining in Duval County.

In 2019 there were 28 sleep-related infant deaths in Duval County, according to Safe Kids Northeast Florida, which explained in 2020, that has dropped by about 90-percent to two deaths: coinciding with new training for moms on safe sleep.

"We have a very high infant mortality rate due to unsafe sleep environments," Jessica Winberry said.

Winberry is a health educator with THE PLAYERS Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

In January, the Center launched the Sleep Baby Safely campaign, which teaches safe practices at nine Duval County birthing hospitals.

Winberry reminds families not to share a bed with their baby whether that is parents co-sleeping or placing siblings in the same space. Babies need to sleep on their back and on a firm surface with no blankets, no pillows, and no objects in their space. Failure to follow the guidelines could lead to suffocation.

Education is not just a lecture. Supplies such as a onesie that reads "this side up," to remind parents babies need to sleep on their back, and a sleep sack, which can provide warmth.

"The benefit of this program is that it's given to every single birthing mother. It just ones that we can come in contact at events and things," Winberry said.

She added this program standardizes what parents are taught.

"It gives us the opportunity to update moms that have had previous experiences and did everything they were supposed to do five years ago but maybe some of that information has changed," Winberry said.

The education program with the supplies has funding through the Florida Department of Health through the end of 2020.