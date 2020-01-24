SHANGHAI, China — The coronavirus concern has hit Disney.

The Disney company has announced they are temporarily closing their park in China until further notice.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing State Park, starting January 25, 2020,” Shanghai Disneyland posted on their site.

Disney said they “will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

For those who already purchased tickets or booked a hotel, Shanghai Disney is in the processing of assisting guests with refunds.

As of Friday morning, the number of cases has risen to 830 – including 26 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Clinic has confirmed they are screening patients with recent travel history to China for the coronavirus.

