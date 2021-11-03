Several Department of Health offices in Duval County move to new locations

The Environmental Health and Vital Statistics offices are the main departments that have moved. If you need to visit them, here are the new locations.

All Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) offices at the 900 Building have moved to new locations.

Environmental Health and Vital Statistics are the main departments at the building that residents visit. The old address is 900 University Boulevard North

Here's a list of all departments that have moved and the new addresses:

921 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Building A:

Communications and Public Affairs – Suite 252

Emergency Preparedness and Response – Suite 251

General Services – Suite 251

Building B:

Administration – Suite 315

Environmental Health – Suite 350 (for in-person Environmental Health services or to make payments)

Finance and Accounting – Suite 325

Human Resources – Suite 360

WIC and Nutrition Services Suite 370

3225 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Office of Vital Statistics – Suite 100

During this transition time, people will want to go to the state office for birth certificates.