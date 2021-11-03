Several Department of Health offices in Duval County move to new locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story)
All Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) offices at the 900 Building have moved to new locations.
Environmental Health and Vital Statistics are the main departments at the building that residents visit. The old address is 900 University Boulevard North
Jacksonville.
Here's a list of all departments that have moved and the new addresses:
921 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Building A:
- Communications and Public Affairs – Suite 252
- Emergency Preparedness and Response – Suite 251
- General Services – Suite 251
Building B:
- Administration – Suite 315
- Environmental Health – Suite 350 (for in-person Environmental Health services or to make payments)
- Finance and Accounting – Suite 325
- Human Resources – Suite 360
- WIC and Nutrition Services Suite 370
3225 University Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Office of Vital Statistics – Suite 100
During this transition time, people will want to go to the state office for birth certificates.
That address is 1217 North Pearl Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202.