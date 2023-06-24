River Region conducting free HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day next week

The River Region Human Services of Jacksonville will be doing free, rapid and confidential HIV tests at Walgreens on Norwood Avenue June 27.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 28th annual National HIV Testing Day is next week, and multiple organizations across the country will participate in helping the public learn crucial information about their own health as well as transmission prevention.

River Region Human Services Operations Manager DeWeyne Robinson joined GMJ Saturday to describe how River Region will participate in National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

The River Region Human Services Mobile Unit will roll into the parking lot at Walgreens located at 5108 Norwood Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide free, rapid and confidential HIV testing.

In 2021, there were more than 120,502 people living with HIV in Florida, and 6,764 of those people were in Duval County, according to Melissa Daniels, director of Prevention at River Region. Even with advanced treatment of HIV, River Region says a stigma about the virus still exists.