A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the new UF Health medical office in Nassau County. The office is a part of Wildlight, a new community located at Interstate-95 and A1A in Nassau County.

According to a release, this medical office "is the first step in a strategic collaboration with UF Health, the University of Florida and developer Raydient Places + Properties and offers high-quality health care for residents living in Wildlight and the surrounding communities."

The building is set to open on Dec. 6 and will include an urgent care center, family medicine, imaging, lab services, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry and, beginning in early January, adult and pediatric dentistry.

“This project is a milestone for UF Health in Nassau County, and we’re proud to be the first provider of outstanding health care services for people living here in Wildlight,” said Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D., MHSA, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville. “Our patients throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia already know how dedicated we are to healthy living, and now we get to bring that same focus to the people living in and around this community.”