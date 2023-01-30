Rabies alert issued in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville

The alert follows discovery of a rabid raccoon in the Wesconnett neighborhood, according to the Florida Department of Health in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issued a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville's Westside.

The department says the alert is in effect through April 30.

The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by Lacy Jane Way and Vivera Lane, on the north by Robert Gordon Road and Princess Lane, on the west by Judy Drive and Nancy Drive, and east by the St. Johns River.

The alert follows discovery of a rabid raccoon, says the health department.

As a precaution, pet owners should maintain control of their pets at all times and be certain that each has received current rabies immunization shots from a licensed veterinarian.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild animals or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

The following advice is issued:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Florida Department of Health in Duval County at (904) 253-1280.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Duval County at (904) 253-1280.