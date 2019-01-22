The Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the western part of Nassau County.

The alert warns all residents and visitors to be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population throughout the country.

Domestic animals are at risk of getting rabies if they are not vaccinated, the alert said.

Rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.

The following steps can help you protect yourself:

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Nassau Humane Society is the animal control agency for the City of Fernandina Beach, and Nassau County Animal Services is the agency for all other parts of the county.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Nassau County Animal Services at 904-530-6150, or the Nassau Humane Society at 904-491-0122 for incidents in the city of Fernandina Beach.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Outdoor feeding can attract animals such as feral cats, raccoons, and coyotes. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

In Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes and unvaccinated cats are most frequently diagnosed with rabies. Other high-risk animals include skunks, otters, coyotes, bobcats, stray or unvaccinated dogs and ferrets.