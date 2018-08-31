Publix has recalled several of its beef products made from ground chuck due to possible E. coli contamination after 18 people got sick, the USDA reported Thursday.

The ground chuck items were sold from June 25 to July 31 and were shipped to Publix locations in several Florida counties, including Flagler County.

Click here for the full list of products subject to recall.

Click here for the full list of affected Florida counties.

Customers who have purchased these products should not consume them and should throw them away or returned to the store.

Click here for the USDA's full statement on the recall.

