Ponte Vedra Beach yoga studio adds two 'vax only' classes

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — A Ponte Vedra Beach business is taking a new step to make you feel safe doing group fitness during the pandemic.

Starting this week, Titanium Yoga has two new yoga classes only for vaccinated people. They've added the two classes to their existing 40 regular classes.

"We want everyone to be comfortable," Titanium Yoga Owner Ashley Hanna said. "We want everyone to be happy. Most importantly, we just want people to be healthy."

At the two 'vax only' classes, you show your vaccination card before class or email it to the yoga studio and they update your profile. Hanna says there's already been a lot of interest.

"Everyone was just kind of like, a sigh of relief almost," Hanna said. "They were like, 'This is so nice. Thank you for promoting health, etc.' That's what we are."

Promoting health is what Hanna does even when health isn't top of mind during a pandemic. For her, it's personal, and she wants others to experience yoga's benefits too.

"In 2016 I was hit by a semi-truck and I broke half of my body," Hanna said. "I was never supposed to walk again. What ended up making me walk was yoga."

There are other obvious COVID-19 precautions at Titanium Yoga like social distancing stickers for yoga mats, but Hanna hopes the 'vax only' classes add another layer of comfort for those who want to join.