CLINTON, S.C. — Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl say she died one minute into the surgery to have her tonsils removed.

WHNS-TV reports Paisley Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood.

Family members of the girl from Clinton say she snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy prior to the operation.

The girl's heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her. An autopsy is expected to determine the official cause of death.

Paisley's obituary described her as a gifted and talented student and a straight-A 2nd Grader. A visitation for the girl is planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Tonsillectomy is considered one of the most common surgical procedure performed in children.

