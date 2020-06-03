JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 20,000 people will pack Downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning for the 43rd annual Gate River Run. A local doctor, who is also running in the race, is speaking out to First Coast News with a health warning for runners ahead of the race.

Dr. John Womack has participated in the Gate River Run for nearly a decade. This Saturday will mark his ninth time running the race. He's not just preparing himself for the course, but he wants to prepare others too.

In addition to being an avid runner, Womack is a local optometrist. He's currently the Chief Medical Officer for the Family First Vision Care and West Point Optical. He's weighed in on running health issues in the past in an effort to protect athletes' eyes for the long term.

"A lot of people don’t think about things that can get into your eyes when you’re out for a run," said Womack. "I’ve taken out some rocks, vegetative matter, and probably the most unique thing is bugs."

He says two out of 10 runners in a race end up with potentially hazardous objects or insects in their eyes along the course.

Womack says, if athletes don’t protect their eyes, they could end up with long-term damage and discomfort.

If you don’t have sunglasses, single-use contacts or at least a hat on while you run, he recommends bringing a small bottle of single-use, preservative-free artificial eye drops to flush out anything foreign that gets in your eye on the course because it's important to handle it immediately if you notice discomfort in your eye and problems with your vision.

"If you don’t get it out as soon as possible, it could scratch your eye, and the cornea is very sensitive, so it can get uncomfortable and irritate your eye," he said.

He says the worst-case scenario would be permanent loss of vision if it goes unaddressed.

"If you get something in your eye, and it becomes infected, maybe causing ulcers down the road, then absolutely," he said.

If runners don't think it could happen to them, he says, remember, it impacts about 20% of runners during a race, so you can't discount the possibility.

"It’s always good to air on the side of caution with our eyes, we only have two, so we need to take care of them," he said.