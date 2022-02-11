She took one pill and it killed her. She didn't know it was laced with fentanyl

The DEA says one kilogram of fentanyl is capable of killing 500,000 people. The amount seized could have taken out more than a billion people.



“It's our highest threat,” said Mark Skeffington, Deputy Special Agent in Charge of DEA's Miami Field Division. “This is one of the greatest threats to our community, to our families, to our children, to our middle school, and high school-aged children."



The Drug Enforcement Agency says just a tiny amount of fentanyl, what can fit on the tip of a pencil, is all it takes to be lethal.



“It's being manufactured in Mexico primarily by two cartels,” Skeffington said. “They are getting the chemicals from Chinese chemical companies that are converting that into fentanyl. And then they're flooding the United States with fentanyl in powder form as well as pill form.”