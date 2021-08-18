Nursing homes must require staff members to get vaccinated or they will lose federal funds

That new order was announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hundreds of thousands of nursing home staff members are not vaccinated across the nation.

“If we are taking the best care of the people who need our care. then we need to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those people," said Mauri Mizrahi, Chief Executive Officer at River Garden Senior Services.

She says they strongly support the decision of the Biden Administration to mandate all nursing home workers get vaccinated.

“We are proud to say that we have about 84 percent of our staff vaccinated and well over 95 percent of our residents are vaccinated," said Mizrahi.

By October 1, Mizrahi says their nursing home will be requiring all their employees to be vaccinated.

“Knowing there’s a lot of COVID around in the community it makes its way to the nursing home, it’s like it catches a ride on somebody’s shirt," said Mizrahi.

First Coast News spoke with Mary Daniel whose husband lives in an assisted living facility. She says she’s a firm believer in everybody having the right to make a choice to get the vaccine.

“However, if you work in this industry in an inpatient capacity then you need to get vaccinated," said Daniel.

Daniel says nursing homes are supposed to care for your loved ones.