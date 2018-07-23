JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Waycross boy who nearly lost the ability to walk is striding toward his future thanks to a new procedure at Nemours Children’s Specialty Care.

Cuyler Chancey was hit by an SUV while dirt biking in May 2017. He was just nine years old.

“I couldn’t even walk into the ICU room door without passing out,” Cuyler’s mother, Christian Lee, said of the initial moments of uncertainty following the accident.

While Cuyler survived, he still couldn't put weight on his left leg after months and multiple surgeries. That meant that he couldn’t walk, let alone run or play his favorite sport, basketball.

The family decided to take Cuyler, now 10, to Nemours Children’s Specialty Care.

“When we saw him, at this point he’d had about 10 months of not being able to walk,” James Terrill, a physician’s assistant at Nemours, said.

Terrill said there were two problems with Cuyler’s leg; a deformity below the knee and an unhealed area above the ankle. One device, called ExFix, could fix them both.

Nemours is one of the few places in the area to offer the procedure.

“We gradually compressed down below to close the area that hadn’t healed,” Terrill said. “And then up above we lengthened and also corrected the angle.”

Cuyler was back on his feet the day after surgery. The extra hardware on his leg didn’t seem to slow him down.

“He was back up to running, jumping, playing ball. He would wrestle with his brother,” Lee said.

Cuyler still has a long road ahead. He was fitted with a cast Monday morning to replace a boot. The boot had replaced the ExFix.

Cuyler said it’s been “boring” not being able to get out and play with his friends, but both he and his family are happy that one day he’ll be able to join them again.

