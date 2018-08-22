JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A brand new medical marijuana dispensary opened up on the Westside Wednesday, offering delivery services to patients in Northern Florida.

The dispensary was opened by Curaleaf and it's located at 6361 103rd Street.

It will be open seven days a week and have the following hours:

- Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

To help celebrate its grand opening, Curaleaf is offering patients free delivery services until September 1.

