The St. Vincent's Health Center near the St. Johns Town Center officially opened its doors on Monday.

Located at 6699 Gate Parkway, it will offer primary care, urgent care, imaging and lab services.

Folks can schedule their appointments online for primary and urgent care.

The new health center is the seventh one to open across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. It is part of a broader effort by St. Vincent's to open similar locations in the area.

Folks can also tour the health center during an open house on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.