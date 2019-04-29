Amputees face the fear of falling down every day, whether they walk or run. But a new device designed at the University of Saint Augustine for health sciences can take that fear away and allow amputees to run outdoors.

“For me, it’s definitely a challenge, but not one that I haven’t been able to overcome,” Howard said.

Tony Howard is facing the challenge of diabetes, which caused his leg to be amputated.

He works his prosthetic knee hard in landscaping. He’s fallen over 150 times and always gets up.

With this new excite assist brace—he doesn’t fall.

“It’s very scary, it’s a very intense fear of falling, and this device takes the fear out of it so I’m comfortable taking a step,” Howard said.

Thanks to the brace, Howard is stepping closer to his goal of running in three months.

A goal that Richard Coleman with Bremer Brace and the University of Saint Augustine of Health Services says all amputees can accomplish.

“Amputees now have the ability to get out on rougher terrain, engage the environment and move through space so it’s an exciting time and we’re excited to help a lot of people out there."

The brace can help kids and adults continue living an active lifestyle.

The brace is giving people like Howard a chance to run again.

“If it weren’t for them, my life wouldn’t have changed in such a positive way,” Howard said.

You can apply to receive a Excite Assist Brace here.