On Wednesday, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) filed a new piece of legislation that would allow Veteran Affairs doctors to write prescriptions for medical marijuana.

The Bill is called the Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act. If passed, it would also allocate $15 million in funding to research the effects marijuana has on veterans.

Currently, veterans living in Florida and the 30 other states with medical marijuana programs are forced to visit treatment clinics for prescriptions instead making a trip to their VA doctor. A press release from Senator Nelson states the law needs to change.

“Federal law prohibits VA doctors from prescribing or recommending medical marijuana to veterans, this legislation will allow veterans in Florida and elsewhere the same access to legitimately prescribed medication, just as any other patient in those 31 states would have,” Nelson noted.

Those in favor of the bill argue that it would help reduce opioid abuse from veterans and also help treat veterans who suffer from PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The bill is supported by the American Academy of Pain Medicine, Veterans Cannabis Project, Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access, Americans for Safe Access, NORML, Marijuana Policy Project, Drug Policy Alliance, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, Veterans Cannabis Coalition and National Cannabis Industry Association.

