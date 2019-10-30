There was a time when a marijuana grow house in Baker County would've drawn federal drug enforcement agents. This week, it drew members of the local chamber of commerce.

A new facility medical marijuana facility broke ground on Tuesday in a rural North Florida county, with the area's business boosters there to show their support. Leaders with the company Acreage Holdings are renovating a building in Sanderson that sat empty for a decade.

"Since medical marijuana is new to many, we recognize we have a significant responsibility to be good industry ambassadors and be good corporate citizens," Rhonda Kratz, Acreage Holdings' Florida General Manager, said.

The indoor climate-controlled cannabis facility will be the size of two football fields, about 15 acres. County leaders expect the facility to eventually employ between 80 to 100 locals.

"Us rural counties are always looking for ways to create jobs and this is a positive company that is above board and legal," Darryl Register, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, said. "We’re making history here because there’s not a lot of cultivating and processing facilities in Florida at this time, so we’re making history here in Baker County."

Jobs are important anywhere, Register said, but even more in an area where 60 percent of the county leaves every day to go to work.

“If folks are not buying here, we’re not benefiting from that and history has shown us folks that live and work in Baker County are more likely to do more of their shopping in Baker County," he said.

According to Kratz, the company chose Baker County to build its first facility in Florida because the climate provides a great place to grow cannabis.

He hopes the facility will help the county in other ways too.

“In most cases, when we have a regional economic model run on these types of projects, with 80 new jobs there will be additional jobs created here in the county that are indirect," Register said. "They're not with the company, but they're created because 80 people now have money in their pockets from the wages. Maybe it’s a waitress at the local restaurant or a mechanic at the local where you get your cars repaired, but there will be additional jobs created because of the money available in our community."

According to Register, there have been some, but not much, push-back, mostly on social media, about the project. He said he wants to make it clear, though, that cannabis will just be grown in Baker County, not sold. Acreage Holdings will supply cannabis to dispensaries around the state.

The facility is set to open in 2020.