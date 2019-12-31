A St. Paul food distributor recalled more than 130 pounds of salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) sent out a press release Monday saying that J&J Distributing recalled ready-to-eat salad products that contain pine nuts (tree nut), a known allergen, which is not labeled.

The salad products that contain meat were produced on various dates from Dec. 21, 2019 through Dec. 27, 2019.

According to FSIS, the following are subject to recall:

14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS SICILIAN CHOPPED SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE COBB SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

According to the release, the mistake was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities. Anyone who has purchased these products are asked to be thrown away or returned to the store where there product was purchased.