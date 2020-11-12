More hospitals on the First Coast get specialized robots to help detect lung cancer, perform bronchoscopies

Lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer. These new tools could help change that and mean less time worrying during the wait to if you have cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More First Coast hospitals than ever are now using advanced technology to find lung cancer early and save lives.

Mayo Clinic and Ascension at St. Vincent's both got robots to assist in performing bronchoscopies earlier this.

They use the Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy by the company Intuitive. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial use the Monarch by Auris, which they got this winter.

Communications directors with the hospitals say they're excited for the technology to be widely available to their community.

Earlier this week, we told you about how Memorial Hospital just did their first robot-assisted bronchoscopy Tuesday, the same day Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center doctors gave demonstrations of the same robot they just got.