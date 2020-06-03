Jennifer Lopez’s selfie in a white bikini has seemingly sparked a movement on social media. There’s an online fitness community called No Excuse Mom that has chapters all across the nation and members in Jacksonville.

The group’s founder, Maria Kang posted her own 'mom bod' using #jlochallenge on social media and it took off like wildfire. Now, moms across the country are posting their own bathroom selfies showing what healthy looks like.

Lina Harris who runs the Fleming Island chapter of No Excuse Mom says Kang inspired her to join the challenge.

"I told my husband I wasn't going to do it,” Harris said. “This is crazy to me- posting myself in a bathing suit. He told me you need to lead by example. That's what I did. I wrote my little story and trying to inspire other moms. If J-Lo can do it. We all can do it. "

Harris posted this caption underneath her photo with #jlchallenge: "So here we go. My selfie with no filtered mirror. Every stretch mark is a story and a blessing. Always trying my best to challenge this body to get stronger and healthier not just for my boys but also because it makes me feel alive."

Susan Eagan is a member of the online fitness group. She says this J-Lo challenge is highlighting the importance of self-acceptance.

“I work with young girls,” Eagan says. “I teach dance. So body image is so huge and the things that I hear sometimes come out of their mouths is just very sad and disheartening. So to get real bodies out there of all shapes and sizes and show that healthy doesn't look like one thing, healthy looks like a lot of different things and it's good. Nobody should try to look like anybody else.”

Harris says it's all about women getting out, working out and supporting one another. Moms are encouraged to bring their little ones to group workouts. Harris says moms can easily feel isolated and depressed and they’re there to help. There is no charge to join

If you’re interested in joining No Excuse Mom check out their website.