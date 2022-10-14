Men in pink face off in golf tournament to raise money to fight breast cancer

First Coast News's Anthony Austin is a part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which you can donate to.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a hole in one for fighting breast cancer at the Real Men Wear Pink golf tournament for the American Cancer Society Friday.

Golfers in their pink took over Deercreek Country Club to raise money for and awareness about breast cancer. A co-chairman for the campaign says so far Real Men Wear Pink has raised more than $130,000 since August. This was the third annual golf tournament.

"To be able to be a part of something like this is so important to me," said. Christopher Carvajal, co-chairman of the 2022 campaign. "I've got a young daughter at home and a wife. Anything I can do to help protect them against the fight against breast cancer, I'll do it any day of the week."