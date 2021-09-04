Man Alive: What is cholesterol and how to prevent it?

Simply, cholesterol is a waxy substance found in your blood. It is actually essential to producing healthy cells. However, too much of it can cause heart disease.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You probably hear the term cholesterol almost every time you watch television, whether it is a medicine or a certain breakfast cereal that promises to lower it.

However, do you know what cholesterol actually is and what it does?

There are two basic types of cholesterol:

LDL - "bad cholesterol"

HDL - "good cholesterol"

Among the causes of a buildup of LDL are poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, age, smoking and diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic. High cholesterol could eventually result in a heart attack, stroke or chest pains.

However, there are simple ways to prevent high cholesterol. The Mayor Clinic offers these prevention tips: